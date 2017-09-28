NEW YORK — U.S. stocks finished slightly higher Thursday, led by technology companies and drugmakers.

After a big move on Wednesday, that was enough to take the stock market back to record highs.

A miniature reproduction of Arturo Di Modica's "Charging Bull" sculpture is on display at a street vendor's table outside the New York Stock Exchange. And something else perhaps. Associated Press/Mary Altaffer, File Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 3.02 points, or 0.1 percent, to a record high of 2,510.06. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 40.49 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,381.20.

The Nasdaq composite inched up 0.19 points to 6,453.45.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks continued to set new highs as it advanced 3.97 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,488.79.

Drugmaker AbbVie climbed after it resolved a patent dispute over Amgen’s version of AbbVie’s drug Humira, which is the source of most of its revenue.

Amgen agreed not to begin selling its version of the anti-inflammatory medicine in Europe until October 2018, and the U.S. version won’t go on the market until Jan. 31, 2023.

