BELMONT – A 72-year-old man who was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash in Belmont has become the ninth motorcycle fatality in the state this month.
Authorities say Michael Bennett of Winterport was killed Wednesday when he was struck by a car that turned into his path.
Police say Bennett tried to avoid the collision, but was ejected after laying down the motorcycle.
Officials say he was taken to Waldo County General Hospital where he died from his injuries. Police said Bennett wasn’t wearing a helmet.