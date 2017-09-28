GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes, and the injury-riddled Green Bay Packers converted three turnovers into scores in an eventful 35-14 victory over the mistake-prone Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

Rodgers connected with Davante Adams and Randall Cobb on short touchdown passes to help build a 21-0 lead in the second quarter of a game delayed 45 minutes between the first two quarters because of lightning. The Packers overpowered the Bears down the stretch to slog out a win as intermittent rain fell at Lambeau Field.

LATE GAME Thursday night’s game between the Bears and Packers did not end before deadline. For results see pressherald.com/sports Green Bay's Ty Montgomery is hit by Chicago's Leonard Floyd in the first half Thursday night in Green Bay. Montgomery left the game in the first quarter with a chest injury. Associated Press/Mike Roemer Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The Packers lost two more key players to injuries. Adams left the field on a stretcher after getting hit in the head during a tackle by Danny Trevathan in the third quarter. Running back Ty Montgomery was knocked out in the first quarter with a chest injury.

But the Packers capitalized on an awful start by Bears quarterback Mike Glennon, who accounted for four turnovers.

TEXANS: Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his first NFL game check to three NRG stadium employees who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Watson surprised three women who work in the team cafeteria at the stadium Wednesday. Watson donated about $27,000 of his base salary of $465,000.

In a video shared by the team, he told the women: “For what you all do for us every day and never complain, I really appreciate you all. So I wanted to give my first game check to y’all to help y’all out in some type of way.”

The women became emotional when he handed them an envelope with a red ribbon and one asked for a hug. He quickly obliged with a big grin.

The former Clemson star told them: “Hopefully, that’s good and that can get you back on your feet. And anything else y’all need, I’m always here to help.”

VIKINGS: Minnesota quarterback Sam Bradford has been ruled out of the game again this week because of lingering soreness in his left knee, meaning Case Keenum will make his third straight start.

Bradford hasn’t practiced with the team for a week. After his latest absence from the field Thursday, Coach Mike Zimmer said again that surgery is not needed for Bradford, only rest. Zimmer said he doesn’t think Bradford’s injury will be a long-term concern.

“Day to day,” he said. “I don’t know what day to day is. Just day to day.”

Minnesota (2-1) hosts Detroit (2-1) on Sunday.

SAINTS: New Orleans placed veteran fullback John Kuhn on injured reserve, ending his season after he missed practice with a biceps injury.

The Saints are in London and play Miami on Sunday.

Now in his 12th NFL season, Kuhn has played in two games this season, primarily as a blocker.

Also, the Saints activated receiver Willie Snead, who is returning after a three-week suspension stemming from a drunk-driving arrest.

FALCONS: Receiver Julio Jones was limited for the second straight day of practice with a sore back.

The two-time All-Pro was injured on the last offensive snap of last week’s 30-26 victory at Detroit when Lions safety Glover Quin made a clean tackle.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.