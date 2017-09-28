PHILADELPHIA — Travis Konecny, Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek each had a goal and an assist Thursday night as the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Boston Bruins 5-1 in a preseason game.

Brandon Manning and Wayne Simmonds also scored.

David Krejci scored for Boston. Tuukka Rask allowed four goals on 18 shots in two periods, and Malcolm Subban played the third and made six saves.

NOTES

SHARKS: Forward Joel Ward said he’s decided not to protest by kneeling during the national anthem.

Ward had said he was considering a protest to raise awareness to the issues of racial inequality and excessive force by police against minorities in the United States. But he decided he doesn’t want the focus to be on the anthem, and wants to work on bringing minorities and law enforcement together.

BLUES: General Manager Doug Armstrong said the team is more likely to compensate for Robby Fabbri’s season-ending knee injury from within the organization.

Even so, Armstrong said the Blues have talked about possible solutions outside the organization including 45-year-old Jaromir Jagr.

“He’s a great player,” Armstrong said. “Certainly we’ve talked internally about him as well as a number of players. But we’re really going to have to dig deep into how our style of play is, and what type of players can come in and complement our style.”

RANGERS: The team sent rookie center Lias Andersson back to his Swedish League club.

Andersson, who will be 19 next month, was selected No. 7 overall in this year’s draft and impressed during training camp. But he was loaned back to Frolunda as the Rangers trimmed their roster.

