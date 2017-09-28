A police cruiser was involved in a crash in Gorham Thrusday afternoon, a Cumberland County Dispatcher said.

The crash occurred on Shaws Mill Road near the area of Kathryn Street.

It was unknown whether anyone was injured.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.