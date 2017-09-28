Lawmakers on a committee charged with crafting laws to regulate Maine’s emerging adult-use cannabis market have already reached a consensus that Maine should impose a 20 percent tax. Now they’re recommending how to apportion the tax.

The committee Thursday voted to give a town that hosts a recreational retail or cultivation business 5 percent of all state taxes collected from those facilities. A town that hosts any recreational business, not just cultivation centers or stores, 1 percent of adult-use taxes collected throughout Maine.

The committee then voted to give 6 percent of state marijuana taxes that remain after local shares are handed out to law enforcement for training and 6 percent to public health, youth prevention and public awareness measures. The remainder would go to the general fund.

Lawmakers had tried to find a way over the summer to split its 20 percent tax into both excise and sales taxes, to guard against the revenue fluctuations that can occur when price changes occur, but couldn’t get help doing it from state tax officials.

As a result, the draft bill released earlier this month had called for a 20 percent sales tax.

But Thursday morning, House chairwoman Teresa Pierce of Falmouth presented a plan to resurrect the excise tax, which won swift approval. That means the state will collect a retail sales tax of 10 percent and a wholesale tax of 10 percent based on weight, not price.

The final 20 percent combo tax doubles what voters approved last fall in a legalization vote for recreational marijuana.

Medicinal marijuana, which has been legal in Maine since 1999, is taxed at 5.5 percent and edibles at 8 percent.

The potential to raise significant taxes through the sales and licensing of legal recreational marijuana has been a major selling point in states that have launched adult-use markets.

With a 20 percent overall tax, recreational cannabis could generate at least $21 million in its first full year of operation, plus at least another $1.5 million from medical marijuana dispensary sales, according to analysts.

Committee members also struggled with how to allow the feedstock for legal adult-use cannabis, after voting down the notion of transferring plants grown for medical marijuana uses to recreational uses.

They decided in the afternoon to create a nursery permit to grow and sell seeds, seedlings and immature plants.

This story will be updated.

