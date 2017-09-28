COLLEGES

Hartford scores goal in overtime to beat Maine in women’s soccer

Gabriela Gamory scored 1:08 into overtime as Hartford edged the University of Maine 2-1 in an America East women’s soccer game Thursday at West Hartford, Connecticut.

Kaila Lozada gave Hartford (6-1, 2-0) a 1-0 at 4:57 after Julia Carr’s shot deflected off a defender in front. But Nicole Bailey answered for Maine (3-6-1, 1-1) when Emilie Anderson broke out on a fast break and fed Bailey for a shot inside the box at 21:06.

Maia Perez of the Hawks and Annalena Kriebisch of the Black Bears each recorded four saves.

• Bowdoin (4-2-1) scored three goals in a 4:15 span the second half to rally past Maine Maritime Academy (2-8) for a 3-2 victory at Brunswick.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Lynn Farquhar, Julia Patterson and Claudette Proctor scored for Bowdoin, offsetting a late penalty-kick goal for the Middies.

MEN’S SOCCER: Mike Prindiville turned aside 10 shots for Central Maine Community College (2-3-2, 2-3 Yankee Small College), and Patrick Duddy made four saves for Southern Maine Community College (1-5-2, 1-4) in a scoreless tie at South Portland.

BASKETBALL: Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun is coming out of retirement to help build a new Division III program at the University of St. Joseph in Connecticut.

PREP SCHOOLS

GIRLS’ SOCCER: Kenza Farid scored two goals and assisted on two others to lead Berwick Academy (6-1) to an 8-1 win against the Brimmer and May School (1-3) in Amesbury, Massachusetts. Aaliyah Farid also scored twice for the Bulldogs.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The owners passed a rule designed to prevent teams from losing games on purpose to improve their draft position.

Under the new draft lottery rules, the teams with the three worst records will all have 14 percent odds to land the No. 1 pick.The team with the worst record previously had 25 percent odds to win the lottery and could fall to No. 4 in the draft. Now that team can tumble to fifth.

TENNIS

WUHAN OPEN: French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko beat Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals in China.

Ostapenko came from a break down in the deciding set, winning the last five games to beat Muguruza for the first time and a world No. 1 for the first time.

SOCCER

GERMAN LEAGUE: Bayern Munich decided to fire Carlo Ancelotti as coach after the team’s heaviest Champions League group-stage defeat.

A 3-0 loss Wednesday at Paris Saint-Germain led the team’s chairman, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, to warn of consequences coming after what he called a “very bitter defeat.”

EUROPA LEAGUE: Olivier Giroud scored his 100th goal for Arsenal as the Gunners beat BATE Borisov 4-2 at Barysaw, Belarus, to go 2-0 in group play.

SAILING

AMERICA’S CUP: The champion, Emirates Team New Zealand, said the next edition of the sport’s marquee regatta will be contested in 75-foot monohulls with crews of 10 to 12, with a 20 percent nationality rule.

The 36th America’s Cup match is scheduled for March 2021, perhaps just outside of Auckland, New Zealand. If a host city agreement can’t be negotiated, the regatta will be held in Italy.

