A rare steer that escaped its pen at the Common Ground Country Fair in Unity last week and eluded capture in the days since has reportedly been found and returned to its owner.

The Wagyu steer was found in a barn Wednesday evening, according to TV station WMTW. The wayward steer, known as “970” by the tag on its ear, has since been returned to its owner, Jason Stutheit, of Brooks.

The Wagyu steer 970 had been missing since the beginning of the Common Ground Country Fair in Unity last week. The steer was found Wednesday evening and returned to its owner.

Stutheit, who operates a grass-fed beef farm, had said in an interview earlier Wednesday that the steer had jumped out of its stall.

“He ran through the fair and into the woods and he was gone. I searched all of the fairgrounds, the woods and tracks to no avail,” Stutheit said Wednesday.

Stutheit said that to his knowledge, the two Wagyu steers he owns are the only ones in Maine.

This story will be updated.

