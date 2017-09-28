YORK — Caroline Johnson scored off a penalty corner early in the first overtime to give St. Dominic Academy a 1-0 win over York in a clash between two of the state’s top field hockey teams Thursday afternoon.

Julianna Kiklis made four saves for York (8-2), the No. 1 team in the Class B South Heal point rankings. The Wildcats had a 58-game winning streak snapped earlier this year and have won the last three Class B state championships.

Abby Slonina had two saves for St. Dom’s (10-0), which has outscored its opponents 91-3 and has won eight of its 10 games by at least nine goals. The Saints are ranked first in Class C South.

GREELY 1, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Elizabeth Brown’s goal at 9:02 of the first half was enough for the Rangers (5-4-1) in a victory over the Capers (2-7) in Cumberland.

Courtney Rog assisted on the goal, and Kylie Rogers made four saves for the shutout.

Christiana Pinette finished with nine saves for the Capers.

SACOPEE VALLEY 3, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 2: Savanna Marlowe’s goal midway through the second half capped Sacopee’s comeback from a 2-0 halftime deficit as the Hawks (7-3) beat the Panthers (4-5) in Yarmouth.

Amber Rose scored a pair of unassisted goals for NYA.

Tiffany Garland got an unassisted goal for Sacopee early in the second half, and Marlowe set up the tying goal by Alexis Lajoie. Heidi Sawyer assisted on the winning goal.

Eliza Tod stopped eight shots for NYA, while Sacopee’s Haley Babb made one save.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1, LAKE REGION 0: Jade Fox scored off a pass from Abigail Hewes with five minutes left in the first overtime, lifting the Raiders (4-7) past the Lakers (6-5) in Naples.

Bridget Fahey made nine saves for Fryeburg. Arianna Hoot had five saves for the Lakers.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Delaney Babb scored for Old Orchard Beach (1-6-2) and Madison Post scored for Gray-New Gloucester (1-8-1) as the teams battled to a draw in Gray.

Leah Green made 10 saves for OOB, while Alicia Credit had four saves for Gray-New Gloucester.

TRAIP ACADEMY 3, WAYNFLETE/MAINE GIRLS’ ACADEMY 1: Madison Andrews and Elly Young combined for all three goals for the Rangers (1-6-1) against the Flyers (0-7) in Kittery.

Nicole Roberts had four saves for Traip.

YARMOUTH 10, WELLS 0: Lydia Guay scored four goals, and the Clippers (9-2) jumped out to a 7-0 halftime lead in a win over the Warriors (3-6) in Yarmouth.

Emelie Martin had a goal and two assists, and Kyaira Grondin collected one goal and one assist.

VOLLEYBALL

FALMOUTH 3, BIDDEFORD 2: Allison Noyes had 11 kills and Alston Armstrong added eight kills as the Yachtsmen (6-3) rallied for a 2-1 deficit to beat the Tigers (6-2) in Biddeford, 25-19, 22-25, 25-27, 25-23, 15-8.

Annika Hester had four aces for Falmouth.

Biddeford was led by Grace Martin with 17 kills, and Brooke Reissfelder with 33 assists.

PORTLAND 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 2: Sophia Silva served out the match with four straight points after a kill by Reagan Brown as the Bulldogs (5-4) rallied for a 17-25, 28-26, 22-25, 25-17, 15-12 win over the Red Riots (5-4) in Portland.

Brown finished with 14 kills. Shayla Eubanks and Jess Brown each added five kills for the Bulldogs, while Molly Mawhinney had 13 kills for South Portland.

DEERING 3, BONNY EAGLE 1: Maddie Broda had 32 assists and Dianne Dervis recorded seven kills as the Rams (9-0) beat the Scots (3-6) in Standish, 25-15, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21.

Catherine Balzano chipped in with six aces for Deering.

Mia Ferrante collected seven kills and five aces, and Caitlyn Demers had two kills for Bonny Eagle.

GORHAM 3, WINDHAM 2: The Rams (6-4) erased a 10-6 deficit in the final set and earned a 25-15, 22-25, 25-19, 14-25 and 16-14 victory over the Eagles (3-6) in Windham.

Meghan Harmon had six kills, two blocks and four aces for Windham. Sammie Gosselin finished with 18 digs and six aces, and Morgan Proulx had 23 digs.

YARMOUTH 3, CHEVERUS 0: Maggie Murray had six kills and two blocks, and Marie LeBlanc recorded six aces as the Clippers (8-1) swept the Stags (1-8) in Yarmouth, 25-12, 25-19, 25-19.

Julia Pomerleau had five kills and three blocks for Cheverus. Mary Jerome added four kills and five blocks.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, KENNEBUNK 0: Olivia Howe controlled the offense for the Golden Trojans (5-4) with her setting as they swept the Rams (4-5) in Saco, 25-16, 26-24, 25-23.

Emily Hickey had eight kills for Kennebunk.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

MT. ARARAT 2, CONY 0: Jessica Cloutier and Reese Turcotte scored to lead the Eagles (3-3-1) to a victory in Augusta.

Zoe Stilphen made five saves for Mt. Ararat. Kiara Henry had eight saves for Cony.

MARANACOOK 2, GARDINER 0: Maggie Vigue and Lauren Clough tallied a goal apiece for the Black Bears (4-3-2) in a win at Gardiner.

Evelyn St. Germaine and MJ Williams each recorded an assist. Skyeler Webb made 11 saves to earn the shutout.

Brianna Perry had 15 saves for Gardiner (0-8-1).

BREWER 8, LAWRENCE 3: Hannah Walsh had a goal and two assists for Lawrence (2-7) in a loss to the Witches (5-2-1) in Brewer.

Lawrence also got a goal and an assist from Mallory Beane.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.