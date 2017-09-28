NEW HIRES

The MEMIC Group has hired Anthony “Tony” Payne to serve as senior vice president, external affairs.

Payne, of Falmouth, will oversee corporate communications and marketing, advertising, public relations, community relations, and legislative and government affairs.

Most recently, he held the position of vice president, business development with Clark Insurance, an independent insurance agency.

Beth Given joined Portland Stage as development director.

She relocated to Maine after nearly a decade working in various organizations throughout New York City’s performing arts industry. Most recently, she served as a producer at Lincoln Center.

Portland Monthly Magazine hired Per Lofving as an advertising executive.

Lofving brings more than 35 years of publishing, marketing, and advertising experience. He previously held positions at leading computer industry publisher Ziff Davis Inc.

Wendy Byrd, of Appleton, joined Allen Insurance and Financial as an account manager in the company’s insured benefits division.

Byrd, a graduate of Lewiston High School and the University of Maine, is certified as a benefits account manager by the National Association of Health Underwriters. She is based in Camden at Allen’s Chestnut Street office.

Price Associates announced that Francis Eberle, Ph.D., has joined its Portland office.

Eberle spent more than 25 years as an executive for nonprofits and startups. Eberle previously served as the deputy executive director of the National Association of State Boards of Education and the executive director of the National Science Teachers Association.

Katrina Sink, M.D. joined the staff at Naples Family Practice, 410 Roosevelt Trail in Naples.

Sink earned her medical degree at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in East Lansing, Michigan. She completed her family medicine residency and a fellowship in hospice and palliative medicine through Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

