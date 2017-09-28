CAPE ELIZABETH — Propelled by a 12-5 run that erased a deficit in the first set, Cape Elizabeth took all three sets and remained undefeated with a 25-23, 25-11, 25-21 victory in a volleyball match Thursday against Scarborough.

Cape Elizabeth (10-0) was trailing 18-13 in the first set after an error that compelled Coach Sarah Boeckel to call a timeout.

“I think we just had to relax and be like ‘wait, we’ve been down before, we know how to come back. (Scarborough is) good, but they are just another team.’ We know how to pass the ball, hit the ball, and make plays happen,” said Boeckel.

Out of the timeout, the Capers rattled off six straight points to take the lead, and it was Scarborough’s turn to call a timeout.

“I just think we’re tough. We love a long point, we love a rally, we’re just tough, mentally really tough right now,” said Boeckel.

Cape Elizabeth won the set on a kill by junior Megan Connelly.

“Cape just started playing better,” said Scarborough Coach Jon Roberts, whose team had a seven-match winning streak snapped.

Connelly had four kills and an ace in the first set. The co-captain finished with two aces and nine kills, including the final point of the match.

Cape Elizabeth carried its moment into the second set. The Capers quickly took a 7-2 lead, forcing Scarborough to call another timeout.

“I think we got in (Scarborough’s) heads in that second game, especially. (Scarborough) had a hard time coming out of it. But they are big, they are aggressive, and they are super talented,” said Boeckel.

Scarborough (7-2) had lost only two sets in its previous seven matches but couldn’t generate a comeback against the top-ranked team in Class B.

“The difference was that (Cape Elizabeth) played better than we did,” said Roberts.

Many in attendance were surprised that a matchup between two of the state’s best teams ended in three sets. Connelly thought otherwise.

“We were not (surprised). We knew (we would win convincingly),” said Connelly. “We knew that if we played our hearts out and played our game that we would be great.”

The Red Storm did not go down without a fight, as the third set was hotly contested from start to finish. The biggest lead for either team was three points until the final point.

“We knew (Scarborough is) a great team and they had it in them to come back, so we just tried to play our game and not let it go to four (sets),” said Connelly.

Asia Mattress, a sophomore, led Scarborough with 11 kills and also had two blocks.

“We knew that (Cape Elizabeth was) a great team. … I would’ve like to play better. We need to control more of what we can control,” said Roberts.

“This isn’t the end of the season for us. I know Cape is excited, but this is just one (match). We need to move forward and learn from this.”

Anna Torre played well for the Capers, with eight kills, one block and four aces.

“We want to be that bee buzzing in the (opposing) team’s ear,” said Connelly. “We have to have no mercy and show what we can do, all the time.”

