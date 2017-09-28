SALEM, Mass. — A Florida woman charged with coming to Massachusetts to kidnap her grown daughter says she did it to force her heroin-addicted daughter into treatment.

Laura Goodrow, of Orlando, was sentenced to a year of probation Wednesday after pleading to sufficient facts for a guilty finding to kidnapping and assault and battery charges.

The 44-year-old Goodrow told The Salem News she felt she had no choice.

She and her adult son came to Peabody in March. Her son got her daughter to agree to a car ride, and he drove to a park where Goodrow and her son attempted to restrain her daughter and take her to Florida.

A neighbor who heard screams called police. The son also received a year of probation.

Goodrow says her daughter is still using.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.