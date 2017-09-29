GIRLS

Natalie Simonton, Scarborough volleyball: The senior outside hitter led the Red Storm to a 3-1 victory over perennial power-house Greely, recording 13 kills, 17 digs and 18 serve receptions. It was the seventh straight victory for the Red Storm since a season-opening loss to undefeated Deering and kept them in the running for a high seed in the Class A playoffs.

Honorable mention

Emma Gallant, Cheverus soccer: The sophomore forward scored all three of the Stags’ goals in a 3-1 victory over Thornton Academy, then got a highlight-reel goal in a 2-0 win over Bonny Eagle that extended the team’s winning streak to seven games. Gallant has accounted for 11 of her team’s 18 goals this season.

Logan Champlin, Massabesic field hockey: The senior wing helped the Mustangs to three victories, including the winning goal with 10 minutes remaining in a 2-1 victory over Gorham. She also scored two goals in a 3-1 win over Falmouth.

Lily Horne, Freeport cross country: A junior, Horne placed second among a field of 211 in the small-school division at the Manchester Invitational in New Hampshire with a time of 19 minutes, 35 seconds over a challenging 5-kilometer course. The Falcons placed 18th of 30 teams from four states.

BOYS

Max Coury, Yarmouth soccer: The senior scored his fourth goal of the season in the second half to lift Yarmouth to a 1-0 win over York as the Clippers remain undefeated (8-0) and atop the Class B South Heal point standings. Coury also scored one of Yarmouth’s two second-half goals in a 2-1 victory over Cape Elizabeth.

Honorable mention

Jack Bryant, Falmouth football: The senior quarterback rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries and also threw a touchdown pass as Falmouth beat Biddeford 42-30 to improve to 3-1 in Class B South.

Nolan Potter, Wells football: The senior running back had 26 carries for 121 yards with one touchdown as the Warriors rallied for a 25-21 win over Madison/Carrabec in a clash of unbeaten Class D South teams.

John Auer, Falmouth cross country: A junior, Auer covered the 5-kilometer course at Kennebunk in 16 minutes, 34 seconds to lead a Falmouth sweep of the top four places in a five-school SMAA meet that included Kennebunk, Portland, South Portland and Windham.

