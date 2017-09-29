Intermat, an advanced materials company in Biddeford, received a $12.3 million federal contract to make elements for military aircraft. The company received the work through a small business set aside from the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center in Virginia. The work entails fabricating nosetip materials; developing advanced reentry materials including alternate nosetips, antenna windows, control surfaces, wings, flaps, leading edges heatshields and aeroshells; performing quality assurance testing; and engineering studies under the foreign military sales for the United Kingdom.

