Intermat, an advanced materials company in Biddeford, received a $12.3 million federal contract to make elements for military aircraft. The company received the work through a small business set aside from the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center in Virginia. The work entails fabricating nosetip materials; developing advanced reentry materials including alternate nosetips, antenna windows, control surfaces, wings, flaps, leading edges heatshields and aeroshells; performing quality assurance testing; and engineering studies under the foreign military sales for the United Kingdom.
Business
Biddeford firm lands $12 million contract
The federal defense work entails creating components for military aircraft.
