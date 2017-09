A crash caused major delays on Interstate 295 Friday afternoon.

The minor crash involving two vehicles happened on the northbound side of I-295 at Exit 9, according to emergency dispatchers.

There were no lane closures, but traffic backed up in the area.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m.

