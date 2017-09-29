Traffic flow was returning to normal around 4 p.m. on the Casco Bay Bridge after a five-vehicle crash tied things up just before the afternoon rush hour.

Police said no one was hurt in the crash, which occurred on the northbound span around 3:30 p.m.

Traffic on the bridge northbound was stopped until about 3:45 p.m., South Portland police said, when one lane was reopened. The second lane reopened about 15 minutes later.

Police said they’re not sure what caused the crash. They said the bridge opened around the same time as the crash, but they aren’t sure if it occurred just before it opened or just after the span closed and traffic started flowing across the bridge again.

