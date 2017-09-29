WASHINGTON — President Trump said Friday that he has held four meetings to discuss who should lead the Federal Reserve starting early next year and expects to decide within two or three weeks.

A White House official said on the condition of anonymity that the president and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had met Thursday with Kevin Warsh, a former Fed board member.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had also met with Jerome Powell, the only Republican on the Fed board.

Gary Cohn, the head of the National Economic Council, is another possible choice.

Trump may choose to renominate Chair Janet Yellen when her term ends in February.

