The Town Council will hold a special meeting Monday to introduce a moratorium on residential developments with two- and multi-family units in certain residential districts.
Councilors also are scheduled to discuss the impact of a 2016 zoning amendment that increased residential density in some parts of town.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall and will include time for public comment. Councilors are expected to set a date for a formal public hearing on the proposal.
Falmouth and other cities and towns surrounding Portland have seen new development pressures in the past few years as a shortage of rental housing in Portland has pushed some renters to move to the suburbs.