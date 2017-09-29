The Town Council will hold a special meeting Monday to introduce a moratorium on residential developments with two- and multi-family units in certain residential districts.

Councilors also are scheduled to discuss the impact of a 2016 zoning amendment that increased residential density in some parts of town.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall and will include time for public comment. Councilors are expected to set a date for a formal public hearing on the proposal.

Falmouth and other cities and towns surrounding Portland have seen new development pressures in the past few years as a shortage of rental housing in Portland has pushed some renters to move to the suburbs.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.