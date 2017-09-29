A fly-in to commemorate the 90th anniversary of Charles Lindbergh’s surprise landing on Old Orchard Beach has been postponed until Sunday because of high wind.

The decision to delay the event by one day was made because the wind could make landing unsafe, according to organizers. More than 30 planes are expected to participate in the event to raise money for Make-A-Wish Foundation of Maine.

After his historic trans-Atlantic flight, Charles Lindbergh was headed for the Portland airport on July 24, 1927, as part of his victory tour when fog forced him to find another landing spot. He was aware of a hangar in Old Orchard Beach and landed on the sand nearby. Photo courtesy of Harmon Museum Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

It will be the first time in decades that Old Orchard Beach has been used as a landing strip for small planes. The fly-in, organized by 15-year-old Chase Walker, commemorates the 90th anniversary of Lindbergh’s unexpected landing on the beach in the Spirit of St. Louis.

On July 24, 1927, Lindbergh left Concord, New Hampshire, bound for the Portland airport as part of his victory tour following his historic trans-Atlantic flight. But when Lindbergh and the pilot of the guide plane accompanying him arrived over Maine, they were disoriented by heavy fog. The guide plane pilot landed in an open field in Dayton. The Portland airport – which back then was near the marsh in Scarborough – wasn’t visible to Lindbergh.

Planes will land on the beach between noon and 1 p.m. Sunday and depart several hours later. While the planes are on the beach, visitors can talk to the pilots and have their portraits taken with the planes to raise money for Make-A-Wish. The Downeasters Chorus barbershop quartet will play on the beach after the planes take off.

