STANDISH — Hailey Koons scored with 30 minutes remaining Friday night as Bonny Eagle sent Marshwood to its first SMAA girls’ soccer loss of the season, 1-0.

Cassidy Koons assisted on the goal for the Scots (7-2).

Ashlyn Feeley of Yarmouth uses her knee to get the ball into the goal Friday during a 6-0 victory against Freeport in a Western Maine Conference girls' soccer game at Freeport High. Staff photos by Ariana van den Akker Sophia Harpool of Yarmouth, left, and Tara Migliaccio of Freeport compete for the ball. Yarmouth improved its record to 10-0 and dropped the Falcons to 6-3. Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Sydney Gillingham made 12 saves for Bonny Eagle. Nathalie Clavette had six for Marshwood (7-1-1).

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 3, BUCKFIELD 1: Payje Leclerc, Riley Blatchford and Shani Plante scored to lift the Seagulls (5-2-1) over the Bucks (4-2-1) at Old Orchard Beach.

Leclerc scored in the first minute from Sammy Donnell, and Blatchford added a goal 11 minutes later. Kathryn Henderson scored for Buckfield just before the half to cut the lead to 2-1.

Plante added a second-half goal.

Kaitlyn Cote had two saves for Old Orchard. Molly Bourget stopped seven shots for Buckfield.

CHEVERUS 2, DEERING 0: Lauren Jordan and Mackenzie Johnston scored as the Stags (8-1) beat the visiting Rams (2-5-2) at Portland.

Emily Huntington assisted on Jordan’s goal after 7:48. Johnston added a goal with 17 minutes to play.

Neve Cawley made two saves for the shutout. Gianna Charest stopped 11 shots for the Rams.

SACOPEE VALLEY 3, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Lakyn Hink had two first-half goals as the Hawks (3-6) defeated the Raiders (0-10) at South Hiram.

Hink opened the scoring from Brynn Hink after less than five minutes and added an unassisted goal five minutes later before Luna Barrionuevo answered for Fryeburg.

Brynn Hink added a second-half goal from Brenna Humphrey.

Morgan Fusco stopped seven shots for the Raiders. Kiley Day had three saves for Sacopee.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, KENNEBUNK 0: Alyanna Beaudoin had a goal and an assist to lead the Trojans (2-7) past the Rams (6-3-1) at Saco.

Beaudoin scored from 20 yards to give Thornton a 1-0 halftime lead.

Kylie Bedard scored from Shannon Roche 11 minutes into the second half and Hannah Niles added a score from Beaudoin with 10 minutes to go.

Dana Sirois had 19 saves for Thornton. Adia Grogan stopped eight shots for Kennebunk.

LAKE REGION 7, POLAND 0: Neva Leavitt scored three times for the Lakers (2-5-1), who used five second-half goals to put away from the Knights (1-7-1) at Naples.

Emily Lake added a pair of goals, and Bella Russo and Eleina Sturk also scored.

TRAIP ACADEMY 2, ST. DOMINIC 1: Kiki Huntress broke a 1-1 tie with 30 minutes left, scoring off a pass from Sophia Santamaria to lead the Rangers (7-1-1) past the Saints (4-3-1) at Kittery.

After Emma Auclair put Traip up on an early penalty kick, Avery Lutrzykowski tied it before halftime.

Hannah Kanney had 11 saves for the Saints.

GORHAM 1, NOBLE 0: Hallie Shiers scored from Olivia Michaud as the Rams (7-1-1) defeated the Knights (4-3-2) at Gorham.

Michelle Rowe made three saves for the shutout. Raegan Kelly stopped 14 shots for Noble.

RICHMOND 4, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 2: Ashley Brown, Caitlin Kendrick and Abby Johnson scored in a four-minute span of the first half as the Bobcats (5-3-1) downed NYA (1-7) at Richmond.

Emily Snowden also scored in the first half for Richmond. Destiny Anair and Johnson had assists.

YARMOUTH 6, FREEPORT 0: Hannah Merrill scored twice for the Clippers (10-0), who opened a 4-0 halftime lead and cruised past the Falcons (6-3) at Freeport.

Sara D’Appolonia, Lily Davis, Ashlyn Feeley and Parker Harnett also scored.

FIELD HOCKEY

KENNEBUNK 7, PORTLAND 0: Britney Gregoire scored five goals as the Rams (7-3) cruised past the Bulldogs (0-9-1) at Kennebunk.

Kylie DeFeo and Allie Wuerthner also scored, and Lindsey Gregoire had two assists.

Haley Moody made two saves for Kennebunk. Jada McIlwain turned aside 22 shots for Portland.

FALMOUTH 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Grace Soucy scored twice in the first half and the Yachtsmen (4-7) defeated the Red Storm (3-7) at South Portland.

Liberty Ladd added a goal with 8:35 left in the half to make it 3-0.

Maddie Drolet had 11 saves for South Portland. Caitlin Bull stopped eight shots for Falmouth.

MT. ARARAT 1, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 0: Abby Malbon scored with 17 minutes remaining as the Eagles (7-3) defeated the Broncos (3-7) at Topsham.

MARSHWOOD 2, WINDHAM 1: Madison Person scored with 13:33 left in the second half to tie the game, then scored after 30 seconds of overtime to lead the Hawks (6-4) over the Eagles (0-9-1) at Windham.

Danielle Libby scored from Whitney Wilson with 14:44 left in the first half to put Windham ahead 1-0.

Grace Sawyer recorded 14 saves for Windham. Sarah Arenberg stopped six shots for Marshwood.

SCARBOROUGH 7, BONNY EAGLE 2: Caroline Timpson scored three goals for the Red Storm (10-0) against the Scots (3-8) at Standish.

Lauren Topchik and Lucy Malia scored twice in the first half for Scarborough. Sadie Denico and Sam Averill answered for Bonny Eagle.

Sam Carriero stopped 11 shots for Scarborough. Chloe Owen had 12 saves for Bonny Eagle.

LISBON 3, HALL-DALE 0: Sidney Plourde scored all three goals to lead the Greyhounds (2-6-2) over Hall-Dale (3-8) at Lisbon Falls.

Mallory Fairbanks and Savannah Oechalski each had an assist for Lisbon.

Kaylee Magee stopped eight shots for the Bulldogs.

BOYS’ SOCCER

WAYNFLETE 6, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Thorne Keiffer scored two goals, and Luca Antolini had a goal and two assists to lift the Flyers (6-1-1) past the Raiders (2-7) at Portland.

The Flyers took a 3-0 lead on goals by Ben Adey, Luca Antolini and Keiffer.

Fernando deAguilar Amat answered in the second half for Fryeburg. Askar Hussein, Oliver Burdock, and Keiffer each added a goal to extend the lead for Waynflete.

Max Winson had five saves for the Flyers.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 2, ST. DOMINIC 1: Ryan Baker tied it with 14 minutes left in regulation, then won it 1:29 into overtime as the Panthers (3-4-1) beat the Saints (2-6) at Yarmouth.

St. Dom’s took a 1-0 lead on Michee Kikobo’s goal with 12 minutes remaining in the first half.

Bryton Kieltyka and Matthew Gosselin combined for 14 saves for the Saints. Connor Clock stopped 12 shots for NYA.

