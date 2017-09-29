BISMARCK, N.D. — “Transformers” actor Josh Duhamel is getting an honorary doctorate degree in his native North Dakota.

The University of North Dakota will bestow the honor on Duhamel. He’s a Minot native who earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Minot State University in 2005.

The state’s Board of Higher Education approved the nomination this week.

Duhamel has appeared in a string of TV shows and movies, including as an action hero in four “Transformers” films. Closer to home, he’s been the face of North Dakota in a series of tourism spots.

– From news service reports

