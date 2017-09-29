Sen. Susan Collins, once again, was a “no” vote on the Republican attempt to stop the train wreck that is the Affordable Care Act. This will hurt Mainers and all Americans, as we now will have to battle against the holy grail of socialism: single-payer health care.

For those of us who are tempted to rail against the Republicans’ inability to repeal Obamacare (as we have been promised for years), let’s keep in mind that it is not all Republicans who are preventing it. These Republicans can be counted on one hand, and they always include Sen. Collins.

Mark Kilburn

Portland

