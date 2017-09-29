Portland Sea Dogs slugger Jeremy Barfield appears to back in the fold with the Boston Red Sox organization for next season.

“Already looking forward next year with the Red Sox,” Barfield posted on Twitter on Friday night. “Excited to be back for another season with such a first class organization.”

Barfield, 29, played only 95 games for Portland but hit 27 home runs, a franchise record as a Red Sox affiliate. Barfield, who signed as minor league free agent after starting the year in the independent Atlantic League, is the son of former major leaguer Jesse Barfield.

PHILLIES: Pete Mackanin is out as manager after two seasons but will remain in the dugout for the final three games this weekend and return as a special assistant to general manager Matt Klentak in 2018.

The Phillies are 64-95, last in the NL East and with the second-worst record in the league.

The 66-year-old Mackanin succeeded Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg on June 26, 2015. His record with Philadelphia is 172-237.

WORLD SERIES MVP: Major League Baseball has named its World Series Most Valuable Player award after Willie Mays.

The decision was announced Friday, the 63rd anniversary of Mays’ back-to-the-plate catch in deep center field at the Polo Grounds for the New York Giants against Cleveland’s Vic Wertz in the World Series opener. The Giants went on to sweep the Indians.

Now 86, Mays played in 24 All-Star Games during a 22-year-career.

CUBS: Jake Arrieta will miss his final regular-season start to rest before the playoffs.

MARINERS: Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma has undergone right shoulder surgery that will keep him from throwing for about five months.

ASTROS: A crowd-funding campaign started by outfielder Carlos Beltran has already raised nearly $1.3 million to help with hurricane relief in his native Puerto Rico.

Beltran and his family donated $1 million to initiate the fund earlier this week.

