A 25-year-old Biddeford man was shot early Friday morning at a downtown convenience store.

The shooting was reported just before 1:20 a.m. at 7-Eleven on Alfred Street in Biddeford. The man, whose name has not been released by police, was taken to the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

No one has been charged in the incident and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

