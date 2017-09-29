TREMONT — Volunteer firefighters in Tremont say they had to rescue a couple after they took a wrong turn and accidentally drove into the Atlantic Ocean.

Firefighters were called to the docks in Tremont around 8 p.m. Tuesday after there were reports of two people trapped in a car in the water. Officials say the couple’s SUV was in 8 to 10 feet of water after they traveled down a boat ramp into the harbor.



Video courtesy of the Tremont Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page

The car was floating over 100 feet from the ramp, resting next to some skiffs. Emergency workers with the help of a lobsterman were able to pull the couple – from New York, according to WMTW – through the driver’s open window and into a skiff. The couple then climbed over the skiffs to the boat ramp.

The SUV, still floating with its lights on, was then winched up the boat ramp and towed.

