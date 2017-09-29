ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders may be without their leading receiver, Michael Crabtree, against Denver after he missed practice Friday because of the lingering effects of a chest injury he suffered during the team’s loss Sunday to Washington.

Crabtree had been limited earlier in the week but was held out of the Raiders’ final workout before the team flew to Colorado and is listed as questionable. Coach Jack Del Rio declined to say whether Crabtree suffered a setback and said a decision may not be made until Sunday.

“(We) have a couple of guys on the injury report that are questionable,” Del Rio said. “We’ll see how it goes. Whether they’ll be able to go or not, we’ll make that determination as we get closer to the game.”

Crabtree has 13 catches for 170 yards and a team-high three touchdowns through three games but is coming off his worst performance of the season, when he and Amari Cooper were each held to one catch in the a 27-10 loss to Washington last week.

• Los Angeles prosecutors said Oakland cornerback Sean Smith pleaded not guilty to beating his sister’s boyfriend in July.

GIANTS: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was fined $12,154 by the NFL for his dog-like touchdown celebration Sunday.

Beckham got down on all fours and acted like a dog after catching a fourth-quarter touchdown pass in a loss to Philadelphia. He was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for the celebration.

PACKERS: Receiver Davante Adams tweeted that he was at home and “feeling great” a day after taking a frightening hit from Chicago linebacker Danny Trevathan.

CARDINALS: Coach Bruce Arians said starting left guard Mike Iupati will have to undergo surgery to remove a bone spur in his triceps area and is expected to be sidelined at least eight weeks.

BILLS: Left tackle Cordy Glenn won’t play in Sunday’s game against Atlanta because of a foot injury. Defensive end Shaq Lawson will be a game-time decision.

FALCONS: Unbeaten Atlanta will be without four starters Sunday at home against Buffalo: Safety Ricardo Allen (concussion), outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. (hamstring), right tackle Ryan Schraeder (concussion) and defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw (ankle/knee).

VIKINGS: Right tackle Mike Remmers isn’t listed on the team’s final injury report of the week, meaning he’s expected to play Sunday against Detroit.

BROWNS: Rookie defensive end Myles Garett is listed as questionable to make his NFL debut Sunday against Cincinnati.

JETS: Running back Matt Forte won’t play Sunday against Jacksonville because of turf toe.

• Erin Henderson, a former Jets linebacker, sued the team. He said he was cut because of his bipolar disorder.

49ERS: San Francisco signed cornerback K’Waun Williams to a three-year extension.

BEARS: A day after Thursday night’s 35-14 loss to Green Bay, Coach John Fox called it too early to make announcements on removing starting quarterback Mike Glennon in favor of rookie Mitchell Trubisky or veteran Mark Sanchez.

