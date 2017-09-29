AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl wanted to talk about his team, the season and anything but the federal investigation that has ensnared his top assistant and engulfed the sport.

Pearl would only say Friday that the alleged behavior leading to the arrest on Tuesday of suspended associate head coach Chuck Person on federal fraud and bribery charges “is unacceptable.”

He steered clear of the topic after that, making it a fairly short news conference.

A few hours after Pearl’s first public comments, Louisville named David Padgett its interim coach. He replaces Rick Pitino, who was placed on unpaid administrative leave in the wake of the investigation.

When he was introduced, Padgett said his task was not going to be easy, “It’s a very tumultuous time.”

Pearl would probably agree.

At his news conference, Pearl said he stood by the university’s initial statement, adding that, “I can’t and I won’t have any further comment.”

But the questions kept coming, and Pearl dodged them all.

Person is among 10 people who have been arrested in the corruption case, including four college assistants and an Adidas executive. According to documents, Person received $91,500 in bribes to steer Auburn players to financial advisor Martin Blazer and tailor Rashan Michel once they turn pro.

Person said $18,500 of the bribe money went to the families of two unnamed recruits, according to federal documents.

