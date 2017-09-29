Westbrook has hired Daniel Stephenson as its new director of economic development and community relations.

Stephenson has been the director of economic and community development in Biddeford since 2010. Previously, he worked for 13 years for the state Department of Economic and Community Development, including the last three as assistant to the commissioner.

He will start work in Westbrook at a key time for the city’s economy. Maine Medical Center recently purchased a vacant downtown office building with plans to move 600 employees there. A former quarry is under development as a major shopping center on Main Street.

“Daniel’s tremendous record of success in Biddeford’s redevelopment, coupled with his extensive knowledge and understanding of programs and resources available at the state level, is exactly what the city was seeking for this position,” the city said in a statement.

The job replaces the former assistant city administrator position. The last city administrator was Bill Baker, who retired from that job in April 2016. John Wipfler, who had previously worked in the fields of health care and law, filled the role on a temporary basis. The job was then renamed. The city says the new position represents a budgetary savings of more than $20,000, but city officials did not immediately respond to an email requesting Stephenson’s salary.

“This restructured position will greatly enhance the city’s focus on sustainable business growth and quality community development for Westbrook, and Daniel brings precisely the skills and experience we were seeking,” City Administrator Jerre Bryant said.

The interview team included representatives from two major employers in Westbrook – Idexx Laboratories and Sappi North America. Representatives from the Downtown Westbrook Coalition and the Westbrook Environmental Improvement Corporation also participated.

Stephenson will start work Oct. 30.

