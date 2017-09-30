JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The Americans came within one match of winning the Presidents Cup.

On Saturday.

Kevin Kisner hits out of a bunker on the 16th hole on Saturday during the third day of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. The United States team needs just one point out of Sunday's 12 matches to clinch the Cup Associated Press/Julio Cortez Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Anirban Lahiri made two clutch birdies that only delayed the inevitable. This is a powerful U.S. team playing to its full potential, and the result is the biggest blowout since these matches began in 1994.

Lahiri and Si Woo Kim had the only victory for the International team over two sessions. From the sunrise over Manhattan until the chilly twilight at Liberty National, the American poured it on. They had a 141/2-31/2 lead and need only one point Sunday to win the cup for seventh straight time.

Phil Mickelson set a Presidents Cup record with his 25th victory, breaking the record set by Tiger Woods. Mickelson hit two wedges into birdie range in the morning foursomes session with Kevin Kisner, when the Americans won three matches and halved the other.

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed won yet another match. They are 8-1-3 as a partnership in the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup.

Justin Thomas made another big birdie on the 14th hole and cupped his hand to his ear, covered by a beanie in the chill, to fire up a crowd that didn’t need much help. Even in their lone loss, the Americans made it hard on them. Charley Hoffman chipped in from short of the 17th green and body-slammed partner Kevin Chappell, a celebration that lasted only long enough for Lahiri to match his birdie with a 20-foot putt.

Lahiri and Kim were 1 up playing the par-3 18th, and when Lahiri chipped to 3 feet and both Americans were in the bunker, they chose not to concede Lahiri’s putt until after Chappell had made par.

It was meaningless in the big picture, yet it illustrated clearly – along with all the celebrations – that no victory is too big for this U.S. team.

Hoffman was aware that his match could have ended it.

“We knew what was on our shoulders,” said Hoffman, the 40-year-old who had never been in a team competition as a pro. “I didn’t have my best stuff all day long, but I had a chance. Got to give it up to Lahiri. He made some great birdies coming down the stretch, and they knocked us off.”

The 11-point margin is the largest going into the 12 singles matches, breaking the International record of nine points set in 1998 at Royal Melbourne, the only time it has ever won the Presidents Cup. The 2003 matches ended in a tie.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Rory McIlroy moved into contention at the British Masters by shooting a 6-under 64 in the third round, leaving the No. 6-ranked golfer two strokes off the lead held by Robert Karlsson.

Karlsson shot 67 and was one stroke clear of five players, including overnight leader Tyrrell Hatton, who bogeyed the last for a 71.

Hatton was one of only three players in the top 24 to fail to break par on a day of low scoring at Close House in Newcastle-upon-Tyne in northern England.

McIlroy made the weekend only after a back-nine rally in the second round, and now has a good chance of winning for the first time in 2017, in his next-to-last event of the season.

“You get yourself into contention and you start to think about things and it would be nice to get a win,” said McIlroy.

LPGA: Spain’s Belen Mozo shot a 1-under 71 Saturday for a one stroke lead after three rounds of the New Zealand Women’s Open in Auckland.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.