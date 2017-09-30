BOSTON — Rapper Kendrick Lamar and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman are among the celebrities, athletes and business leaders heading to Boston for Forbes’ Under 30 Summit.
The four-day event focused on technology and business starts Sunday and runs through Wednesday.
It includes panel discussions, competitions for startup companies, networking opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs, as well as musical performances and other celebrity-driven events.
The events are being staged at prominent locations across the Boston area. More than 7,000 people are expected to attend.