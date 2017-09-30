STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — DaeSean Hamilton caught nine passes for 122 yards with three touchdowns and became Penn State’s career receptions leader Saturday as the No. 4 Nittany Lions beat Indiana, 45-14.

Hamilton caught his first two touchdowns from quarterback Trace McSorley and a third from running back Saquon Barkley to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter. He hauled in his 180th career catch midway through the fourth quarter to set the record held by Deon Butler since 2008.

Penn State's DaeSean Hamilton scores one of his three receiving touchdowns, beating Indiana's Khalil Bryant into the end zone during the Nittany Lions' 45-14 win Saturday in State College, Pennsylvania. Hamilton had nine receptions. Associated Press/Chris Knight Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Barkley returned the game’s opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and finished with 221 yards. Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) turned two first-quarter turnovers by Indiana (2-2, 0-2) into touchdowns to spark the rout. McSorley added a rushing touchdown and Nick Scott scored on a fumble return.

(7) GEORGIA 41, TENNESSEE 0: Jake Fromm threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more scores as the Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 SEC) rolled to a blowout of the Volunteers (3-2, 0-2), who suffered their first shutout loss in nearly a quarter-century, in Knoxville, Tennesse.

(10) WISCONSIN 33, NORTHWESTERN 24: Jonathan Taylor ran for two touchdowns to help the offense overcome a sluggish start and the Badgers’ defense swarmed the Wildcats (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) before holding on for a win in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin improved to 4-0, 1-0.

(13) AUBURN 49, (24) MISSISSIPPI STATE 10: Jarrett Stidham passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns, Kerryon Johnson ran for three scores, and the host Tigers (4-1, 2-0 SEC) established themselves as the most likely challenger to No. 1 Alabama in the Western Division with an explosive offensive performance against the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-2).

TROY 24, (25) LSU 21: Jordan Chunn ran for 191 yards and a touchdown, Troy’s defense forced four turnovers and the surging Trojans (4-1) upset the Tigers (3-2), snapping LSU’s streak of 49 straight home victories over nonleague opponents.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 45, BRYANT 17: Trevor Knight and Neil O’Connor hooked up for 154 yards and three touchdowns, Evan Gray rushed for a pair more and the Wildcats (4-1) won at home against Bryant (2-3).

VILLANOVA 24, TOWSON 9: Jack Schetelich passed for one touchdown and ran in two more to lead Villanova (3-2, 1-1 CAA) at Towson (2-3, 0-2).

JAMES MADISON 20, DELAWARE 10: Trai Sharp ran for 185 yards and a score as the Dukes (5-0, 2-0 CAA) remained unbeaten, downing the Blue Hens (2-2, 0-1) in Newark, Delaware.

ELON 6, ALBANY 0: Tyler Campbell intercepted two passes and the Phoenix (4-1, 2-0 CAA) posted their first shutout since 2009 with a victory over the Great Danes (3-2, 1-1) in Elon, North Carolina.

STONY BROOK 21, WILLIAM & MARY 18: Joe Carbone threw for 182 yards and a touchdown, Stacey Bedell ran for 104 yards and a score, and the Seawolves (4-1, 3-0 CAA) withstood a fourth-quarter rally against William & Mary (2-2, 0-1) at Williamsburg, Virginia.

