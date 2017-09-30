BALTIMORE — Since being signed by the Ravens on Wednesday, Jonathan Freeny has been diving fully into the team’s defensive and special teams playbooks. It is a lot to learn in three days, but it beats the alternative, the inside linebacker said.

“It’s way better than staying at home,” Freeny said after Thursday’s practice. “So they can throw me into the fire whenever they want. It doesn’t bother me.”

Freeny, a sixth-year pro who started 11 games over the past two seasons for the New England Patriots, filled the vacancy on the team’s 53-man active roster created when defensive end Brent Urban was placed on injured reserve because of a Lisfranc foot injury.

Freeny, 28, is expected to fortify an inside linebacker corps that has been manned only by starters C.J. Mosley and Kamalei Correa and backup Patrick Onwuasor after the loss of rookie Bam Bradley to a torn ACL.

Freeny, who had worked out for the New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Houston Texans since getting released by the Patriots on Sept. 3, said he was unaware of Bradley’s injury until he joined the Ravens.

“I know a couple teams were talking to my agent,” he said. “I just know when I got the call, I was happy.”

Freeny said the coaches have yet to specify whether he will be active Sunday against the Steelers. But he said he is willing to do whatever is needed.

“They’ve just been sprinkling me in and seeing what I can do for them, and I’m trying to help in any way that I can,” he said. “I’m just trying to learn and take in as much as I can so that I can get better.”

BEARS: The NFL suspended linebacker Danny Trevathan for two games for his frightening hit against Green Bay receiver Davante Adams. Trevathan has three business days to appeal the suspension.

Adams was taken off the field on a stretcher in the third quarter Thursday after getting hit in the head during a tackle by Trevathan. The game was delayed for about 5 minutes while medical personnel tended to Adams. He tweeted Friday that he was at home and “feeling great.”

n If there is a change coming at starting quarterback, it will come after a weekend away from football.

Coach John Fox called it too early to make announcements on removing starting quarterback Mike Glennon in favor of rookie Mitchell Trubisky or veteran Mark Sanchez.

LIONS: Detroit’s defense, which leads the NFL with a plus-6 turnover margin, has seven interceptions. Minnesota has not thrown any. Detroit (2-1) plays at Minnesota (2-1) on Sunday.

WASHINGTON: The team’s only win in nine meetings with Kansas City (3-0) was 34 years ago. Washington (2-1) has been outscored 191-69 in six games since.

The teams play Monday night.

