UPDATE: Saco Police reported at 3:50 p.m. that Aribi had been safely located.

Saco police made a public appeal for help searching for a missing teenage girl Friday night.

In a Facebook post late Friday night, police asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ayia Aribi, 15, to call Saco police at 284-4535. A photo of Aribi was included in the post.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.