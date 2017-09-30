BRUNSWICK — Maeve Arthur and Emily Larochelle scored Saturday to lead undefeated Brunswick to a 2-0 victory against Skowhegan in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference girls’ soccer game.

Isabella Banks assisted on Larochelle’s goal, which came midway through the second half for the Dragons (9-0).

Abi Buckingham had three saves for Skowhegan (2-8).

SCARBOROUGH 10, MAINE GIRLS’ ACADEMY 0: The Red Storm (9-0) received goals from seven players and cruised past the Lions (0-9) at Portland.

Gaby Panagakos, Ashley Sabatino and Leah Dickman each had a pair of goals, Molly Murnane added a goal and two assists, and Caitlin McCaffrey, Haley Koukos and Josie Couture also scored.

Hope Olson and Mo Grant of Maine Girls’ Academy combined for 24 saves.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 7, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Kayla Hubbard and Lauren Wood each scored twice to lead Erskine (6-1-3) over Lincoln (5-4-1) at Newcastle.

Hubbard also had two assists, and Haymanot Maynard (assist), Morgan Presby and Annemarie Allen had the other goals. Ashlyn Wing added two assists, and Alana York and Peyton Houghton had one apiece.

Taylor Shute (seven saves) and Caitlin Labbe (one save) shared goalkeeping duties for Erskine.Kortney McKenna made 13 saves for Lincoln.

CARRABEC 3, MT. ABRAM 2: Makayla Vicneire scored twice, including the winner with 10 minutes to go, to lead the Cobras (3-3-2) over Mt. Abram (3-7-1) at North Anson.

Vicneire’s winner was scored off an assist from Skyler Chapman. She also scored Carrabec’s first goal and assisted on its second, by Anastasia Quimby off a corner kick.

Jade Davis scored both goals for Mt. Abram.

Ashley Cates made three saves for the Cobras. Kiley Holt had eight for the Roadrunners.

FIELD HOCKEY

MASSABESIC 3, SANFORD 1: Emma Rutledge scored in each half for the Mustangs (9-1), who took a 2-0 halftime lead and outlasted the Spartans (4-6) at Waterboro.

Kayleigh St. Laurent opened the scoring for Massabesic with an unassisted goal just two minutes in and Rutledge got her first in the final second before halftime.

Phoebe Joy set up Kyleigh Cote for Sanford after 17:26 of the second half, but Rutledge answered with a goal with 4:45 remaining.

Amber Singleton stopped 19 shots for the Spartans. Madyson Pomerleau had a pair of saves for Massabesic.

LAKE REGION 8, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 1: Olivia Deschenes had four goals and two assists, and Paige Davis added had three goals and two assists as the Lakers (6-5) cruised past the Panthers (4-6) at Naples.

Delaney Meserve also scored for Lake Region, which had five unanswered goals in the second half after leading 3-1 at halftime.

Amber Rose scored for the Panthers.

WINSLOW 1, BELFAST 0: Silver Clukey scored the only goal the Black Raiders (10-0) needed to defeat the Lions (9-1)in a matchup between two of Class B’s top teams at Winslow.

Clukey scored with 25:09 to go, knocking in a rebound in a scrum in front of the cage.

Cassie Demers made seven saves for Winslow. Brooke Richards stopped seven shots for Belfast.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 3, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Mya Maxim had two goals and an assist to lead Erskine at South China.

Danielle Shorey also scored.

MESSALONSKEE 11, LEWISTON 0: Kaitlyn Smith scored four goals to help the Eagles (10-0-0) defeat the Blue Devils (1-9) at Lewiston.

Haley Lowell, Autumn Littlefield, Abby Breznyak, Megan Quirion, Chloe Tilley, Emily Crowell and Logan Alexander also had goals. Ally Turner had two assists and Julia Vigue had three saves.

MAINE CENTRAL INSTITUTE 7, BREWER 1: Addi Williams scored three goals to lead the Huskies (8-2-1) over the Witches (4-6) at Brewer.

Madisyn Hartley, Jillian Frost, Victoria Friend and April McAlpine also scored for MCI.

