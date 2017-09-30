basketball

LeBron James remains out with sprained left ankle

LeBron James remains sidelined with a sprained left ankle and the Cleveland Cavaliers plan to keep him out of an upcoming scrimmage.

James hasn’t practiced since Wednesday, when he rolled his ankle during the team’s second training-camp workout that day. X-rays were negative and James has been getting treatment. Coach Tyronn Lue says he is day to day.

n A lingering thigh injury for Kawhi Leonard has the San Antonio Spurs’ season off to an ominous start.

Leonard will miss the entire preseason while rehabbing an injury to his right quadriceps, the Spurs announced Saturday. There is no definitive timetable for his return.

n Frank Hamblen, who won seven NBA championships as an assistant to Phil Jackson in Los Angeles and Chicago, died. He was 70.

The Lakers said Hamblen died in Del Mar, California. They didn’t provide a cause.

Hamblen helped the Lakers win three straight titles from 2000-02, then back-to-back championships in 2009-10. He also was an assistant to Rudy Tomjanovich between Jackson’s stints in Los Angeles and was briefly the head coach after Tomjanovich stepped down in February 2005.

TENNIS

WUHAN OPEN: Unseeded Caroline Garcia of France won her first title of the year, beating Ashleigh Barty 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the final at Wuhan, China.

TASHKENT OPEN: Kateryna Bondarenko won her first WTA singles title in nine years by beating Timea Babos of Hungary 6-4, 6-4 in the final at Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

SOCCER

MLS: Brad Guzan made five saves, barely deflecting Lee Nguyen’s free kick in the 87th minute, to give Atlanta United a 0-0 draw with the New England Revolution at Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Brad Knighton made two saves and picked up his first shutout in three starts this season.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Kevin De Bruyne capped a dominant performance by Manchester City with a brilliant long-range goal in the 67th minute of a 1-0 victory at Chelsea.

Unbeaten City earned a sixth win in seven games and kept first place on goal difference from Manchester United.

n Romelu Lukaku scored for the sixth straight game after Marouane Fellaini netted twice as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace, 4-0.

WEIGHTLIFTING

DOPING BANS: Russia and China were among nine countries suspended from weightlifting for a year in an attempt to combat an epidemic of doping.

The sport has been under pressure to clean up or face being dropped from the Olympics.

The decision by the International Weightlifting Federation followed the retesting of anti-doping samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. Countries with at least three doping offenses from those Olympics were suspended.

