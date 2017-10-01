A U.S. Coast Guard report on the deadly S.S. El Faro tragedy harshly criticizes the actions of the ship’s captain and its corporate owner, but also points the finger at other parties including the Coast Guard itself.

The report, issued Sunday, cites a long chain of negligence and poor judgment calls that it says contributed to the sinking of the shipping vessel and the deaths of its 33 crew members on Oct. 1, 2015. The report is the product of a two-year investigation that involved 280 hours of testimony from 79 witnesses.

Four El Faro crew members were from Maine, including the ship’s captain, Michael Davidson of Windham.

The report says ultimate responsibility for the tragedy lies with Davidson, ship owner TOTE Inc., the American Bureau of Shipping and the Coast Guard itself. It offers 39 recommendations to the Commandant of the Coast Guard that are designed to prevent similar tragedies in the future. The recommendations include penalties against TOTE and its subsidiaries TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico and TOTE Services Inc.

The families of the 33 victims will have 30 days to review the report and provide comments to the Coast Guard.

The 790-foot-long El Faro sank off the coast of the Bahamas. The ship set sail for Puerto Rico from Jacksonville, but encountered intense weather and engine trouble as the cargo ship and Hurricane Joaquin converged. Davidson had planned to take a route that was projected to keep him 65 miles from the expected path of the storm.

On the day of the ship’s sinking, Davidson contacted TOTE to inform them he had a maritime emergency. A scuttle, one of the ship’s internal access hatches, had blown open, and water was filling one of the holds, he said. The ship’s engine had also failed and engineers could not get it restarted.

Shortly afterward, Davidson activated an emergency alert signal that broadcast the ship’s position to the Coast Guard. The ship’s captain never regained voice communication.

The Coast Guard could not locate any survivors in the days and weeks after the sinking. A search later located the wreckage on the floor of the ocean, and the ship’s voyage data recorder was recovered during a subsequent search effort.

Sunday’s report places a significant amount of the blame on Davidson, who it says misread both the strength of the hurricane and the ability of the El Faro to withstand its impact.

“The master (captain) was ultimately responsible for the vessel, the crew, and its safe navigation,” said Capt. Jason Neubauer, chairman of the El Faro Marine Board of Investigation, during a press conference Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida. “The master misjudged the path of Hurricane Joaquin and overestimated the vessel’s heavy-weather survivability, by also failing to take adequate precautions to monitor and prepare for heavy weather.”

Davidson failed to understand the severity of the situation even after the watch commanders warned him that the hurricane was intensifying, and that the El Faro’s projected closest point of approach was decreasing, Neubauer said.

The report also faults TOTE for allowing the vessel to continue its voyage despite the oncoming hurricane and says the company failed to ensure that the crew was adequately rested, which may have contributed to the captain’s poor decision-making. In addition, the company failed to adequately maintain critical ship’s systems, and to notify the Coast Guard or the Bureau of Shipping about last-minute repairs conducted prior to the El Faro’s departure, it says. The report recommends initiating civil penalty action against TOTE for four separate violations.

“Ultimately, TOTE was responsible for the safe operation of their fleet of vessels,” Neubauer said. “TOTE failed to identify heavy weather as a threat to their vessels, and they failed to comply with important work-rest and regulatory reporting requirements,”

Other mistakes contributing to the tragedy began long before the El Faro left its dock, according to the report. Those incuded an inadequate inspection of the ship’s deteriorating condition by the Bureau of Shipping, and the Coast Guard’s failure to recognize that the bureau, to which it had delegated inspection duties, was not doing its job properly. That finding was based on the fact that the El Faro’s sister ship the El Yunque was subsequently found to have significant corrosion and other problems that had not previously been identified during inspections by the Bureau of Shipping.

“The Coast Guard was ultimately responsible for certifying that El Faro met regulatory safety standards,” Neubauer said. “The Coast Guard delegated many of the inspection duties to the American Bureau of Shipping, or ABS. The Coast Guard’s oversight of ABS’s performance was lacking, and ineffective at addressing the deteriorated material condition aboard the El Yunque.”

The report includes a long list of recommendations intended to prevent a recurrence of the El Faro incident, which stands as the deadliest maritime disaster involving a U.S. commercial vessel in almost 40 years.

Many of the recommendations involve adding new safety requirements such as closed-circuit video systems in cargo areas, vessel weight-change tracking, locator beacons on all personal flotation devices, and review and approval software systems for maintaining ship stability and cargo loading and securing.

Other recommendations are meant to aid in the recovery and investigation of future disasters, including more easily recoverable voyage data recorders, and detachable beacons to help in relocating sunken vessels.

Another recommendation calls for better oversight by the Coast Guard of classification societies such as the Bureau of Shipping that perform inspections and other functions on the Coast Guard’s behalf.

This story will be updated.

