PITTSFIELD — Firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed an apartment building Sunday afternoon.

Several fire departments responded to the fire at the corner of Main Street and Peltoma Avenue.

Firefighters retreat down a Fairfield ladder truck, in foreground, as flames erupt through the roof of an apartment building Sunday in Pittsfield. Staff photo by David Leaming Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The fire was first reported at 2:20 p.m., according to Anthony Jacobs, a dispatcher for the Somerset County Communications Center.

The building was still burning just after 4 p.m.

Several hundred onlookers watched from the campus of Maine Central Institute, across the street from the building, as firefighters battled the blaze.

No one had reported any injuries by 3:30 p.m., Jacobs said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Fire departments from Pittsfield, Canaan, Fairfield, Hartland, Dexter, Skowhegan, Newport and St. Albans all responded to the scene.

Madeline St. Amour can be contacted at 861-9239 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: madelinestamour

