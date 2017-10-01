PITTSFIELD — Firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed an apartment building Sunday afternoon.
Several fire departments responded to the fire at the corner of Main Street and Peltoma Avenue.
The fire was first reported at 2:20 p.m., according to Anthony Jacobs, a dispatcher for the Somerset County Communications Center.
The building was still burning just after 4 p.m.
Several hundred onlookers watched from the campus of Maine Central Institute, across the street from the building, as firefighters battled the blaze.
No one had reported any injuries by 3:30 p.m., Jacobs said.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Fire departments from Pittsfield, Canaan, Fairfield, Hartland, Dexter, Skowhegan, Newport and St. Albans all responded to the scene.
