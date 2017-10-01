I find it very hypocritical that a president who avoided the draft during the Vietnam War is now wrapping himself in the American flag and phony patriotism. This is a man who is entirely devoid of any core values. He will say and do anything to appease his base and distract from the fact he is a complete fraud.

NFL players choosing to protest peacefully while the national anthem is being played are a perfect example of democracy in action. This is what our ancestors fought and died for. This is democracy in action. We do not need this two-bit, wannabe dictator telling Americans that unless they follow his fascist definition of patriotism, they are un-American.

Ann Pelosi

Westbrook

