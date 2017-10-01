COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fans of rapper Lil Wayne will be offered refunds after he refused to pass through a security check to enter a South Carolina arena.
Managers of the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia said Sunday that Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., refused to enter the building when security workers sought to apply “the venue’s standard safety procedures.”
The arena’s management said it wasn’t willing to make an exception for the headliner of Saturday night’s show “and jeopardize safety.”
– Associated Press