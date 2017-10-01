NEW YORK — In a season of record-high home runs and strikeouts along with record-low complete games, there were some constants in Major League Baseball: Houston’s Jose Altuve and a Colorado Rockies player won batting titles.

There were 6,105 home runs hit in the season that ended Sunday, topping the old mark of 5,963 set in 2000 at the height of the Steroids Era.

Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton hit 59, the most in the majors since Barry Bonds set the record with 73 in 2001 and Sammy Sosa hit 64. Drug testing with penalties began three years later. Stanton’s quest to hit 60 home runs fell short Sunday when he went 2 for 5 with two singles batting in the leadoff spot.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees led the AL with 52, breaking the rookie record of 49 set by Oakland’s Mark McGwire in 1987. There were 117 players with 20 or more, up from 111 last year, and 41 with at least 30, up from 38.

Along with the round-trippers came quick returns to the dugout. Strikeouts set a record for the 10th straight season at 40,105, topping last year’s 38,982.

Four pitchers tied for the MLB lead with 18 wins – the fewest ever to top the majors in a non-shortened season.

TIGERS: Dave Clark, Omar Vizquel and Lloyd McClendon are all in the mix as the Detroit Tigers search for a new manager.

The Tigers confirmed that Clark and Vizquel have interviewed for the job, and that McClendon is set to interview at some point. All three are internal candidates to replace Brad Ausmus, who has been Detroit’s manager for the past four seasons but will not return in 2018.

YANKEES: Eleven days after a young girl was injured by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium, New York said it plans to expand protective netting at its home ballpark and spring training complex next year.

The team announced the decision during its final regular-season game against Toronto.

Since the girl was injured Sept. 20 by a drive off the bat of Todd Frazier, several teams have announced they plan to add more netting to better protect fans.

METS: Manager Terry Collins resigned and will take a position in the team’s front office.

The Mets went 70-92 this year. They were 551-583 in Collins’ seven seasons as their manager.

