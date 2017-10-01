The man found dead in his pickup truck which caught fire in Richmond early Saturday morning has been identified by police as a former Richmond resident.

Police said Jerry Kiesow, 44, formerly of 45 Bettle Road, was in the truck which was parked along Lincoln Street when it was found ablaze at about 3:30 a.m.

The state medical examiner’s office is determining the cause of death.

Richmond Police Chief Scott MacMaster said Saturday the fire might have been an act of suicide. “There’s a lot of evidence pointing towards that,” MacMaster said

