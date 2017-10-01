GLENDALE, Ariz. — The San Francisco 49ers played on Thursday last week, before President Trump lashed out at NFL players for not standing during the national anthem.

So as teams across the league kneeled, sat and raised fists in protest, the team once at the epicenter of anthem protests was home watching it on TV.

With a week to think about it, the 49ers came up with their own demonstration of unity.

Just before Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco’s players formed two lines for the national anthem. The players in the front kneeled and the players in the back remained standing, setting off a round of boos at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Many of the standing players placed one hand on their heart, the other on the shoulder of a kneeling teammate in a sign of solidarity.

More than 200 players kneeled or sat during the anthem last Sunday after Trump criticized the NFL in a speech and a series of tweets.

A week later, the protests diminished, even after the president tweeted about the anthem the day before.

“Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem. Respect our Flag and our Country!” President Trump wrote.

Most players stood for the national anthem, with a few exceptions.

At Sunday’s first game, in London, New Orleans Saints players, coaches and staff knelt before the start of the anthem but stood in unison once it began. On the Miami Dolphins’ sideline, three players were on one knee during the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The Titans’ Jurrell Casey, Wesley Woodyard, Brian Orakpo and DaQuan Jones raised a fist while Tennessee wide receiver Rishard Matthews was not on the field for the anthem. Nine Browns players raised their right arms with closed fists.

