ATLANTA — Stephen Hauschka kicked a tiebreaking, 56-yard field goal with less than 5 minutes remaining and the Buffalo Bills made a last-minute defensive stand to beat Atlanta 23-17 on Sunday after the Falcons lost wide receiver Julio Jones to a hip injury.

Hauschka padded the lead with a 55-yarder with about 3 minutes remaining.

Cincinnati tight end Tyler Kroft is hit by Cleveland outside linebacker Joe Schobert but not before scoring on a 16-yard touchdown pass in the Bengals' 31-7 win Sunday in Cleveland. Associated Press/David Richard Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Buffalo’s defense stopped the Falcons at the Bills 10 with less than a minute remaining when Matt Ryan couldn’t complete a fourth-down pass to Taylor Gabriel, and Atlanta became the last NFC team to lose this season.

Tre’Davious White returned a fumble recovery 52 yards for a third-quarter touchdown as the tough Buffalo defense delivered again even in a game it gave up its first passing touchdown of the season.

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes hit Ryan’s arm as Ryan was trying to pass, forcing the fumble.

It was one of three turnovers by Atlanta (3-1) on a day the Bills (3-1) set a team record for consecutive quarters without a turnover. Ryan threw two interceptions, giving him five in his last two games.

Jones left the game in the second quarter with a hip flexor injury and did not return. Atlanta’s receiving corps took another hit when starter Mohamed Sanu was ruled out with a hamstring injury in the third quarter.

JETS 23, JAGUARS 20: Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 41-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in overtime, lifting New York (2-2) to a wacky win over Jacksonville (2-2) in East Rutherford, New Jesey.

After Catanzaro split the uprights, he and his teammates celebrated wildly in the middle of the field – but then had to wait a moment because there was a penalty flag on the field. The officials ruled there was no penalty on the play.

RAMS 35, COWBOYS 30: Todd Gurley scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 53-yard catch-and-run, Greg Zuerlein kicked a seven field goals and Los Angeles (3-1) beat Dallas (2-2) in Arlington, Texas.

TEXANS 57, TITANS 14: Rookie Deshaun Watson shined, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another as Houston (2-2) scored the most points in franchise history in a walloping of Tennessee (2-2) in Houston.

Watson, the 12th pick in this year’s draft, became the first rookie to throw four touchdowns and run for another one since Fran Tarkenton in 1961.

BENGALS 31, BROWNS 7: Andy Dalton threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half and Cincinnati’s offense found the perfect opponent to work out some early season struggles and the Bengals (1-3) rolled to a win over the Browns (0-4) in Cleveland.

SAINTS 20, DOLPHINS 0: Drew Brees threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns and New Orleans (2-2) scored all but three of its points in the second half and defeated Miami (1-2) at Wembley Stadium in London.

LIONS 14, VIKINGS 7: Anthony Zettel led a ferocious performance by Detroit’s defense with two sacks, four hurries and a fumble recovery, as the Lions (3-1) forced three turnovers while holding Minnesota scoreless in the second half on the way to a victory over the Vikings (2-2) in Minneapolis.

STEELERS 26, RAVENS 9: Le’Veon Bell rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns, and Pittsburgh (3-1) beat Baltimore (2-2) in a duel for first place in the AFC North, in Baltimore.

CARDINALS 18, 49ERS 15: Carson Palmer threw 19 yards to Larry Fitzgerald with 32 seconds left in overtime and Arizona (2-2) beat San Francisco (0-4) in Glendale, Arizona.

BUCCANEERS 25, GIANTS 23: Jameis Winston threw for 332 and three touchdowns without an interception, and Nick Folk kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give Tampa Bay (2-1) a victory over New York (0-4) in Tampa, Florida.

EAGLES 26, CHARGERS 24: Carson Wentz passed for 242 yards, LeGarrette Blount rushed for 136 and Philadelphia (3-1) beat Los Angeles (0-4) in Carson, California.

BRONCOS 16, RAIDERS 10: Denver (3-1) throttled running back Marshawn Lynch and sent quarterback Derek Carr to the sideline with a back injury, then sealed its win over Oakland (2-2) on Justin Simmons’ interception in the closing minutes in Denver.

