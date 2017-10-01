State Police continue to investigate a shooting of a Rochester, New Hampshire, man in a Saco home Saturday but have released no new information about the events leading up to the shooting.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety, said Sunday morning his department will not release any new details about the shooting at 26 Nye St. Sunday.

So far no one has been charged in the shooting death of Michael Burns, 53, who was killed in the porch of the 26 Nye St. duplex by the downstairs tenant at 1:21 a.m. The tenant notified police of the shooting. Police said the tenant and two people were at home when the shooting took place. None of them knew Burns, who died en route to the hospital, police said.

The state medical examiner’s office is performing an autopsy.

Maine State Police on Saturday interviewed neighbors. Neighbor Marc St. Ours, who lives across the street from the shooting, described the tenant, who lives alone, as friendly and interested in guns.

