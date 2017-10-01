The 26th edition of the Maine Marathon featured surprises from a pair of Maine natives on Sunday morning.
Andrew Van Hoogenstyn, a 2002 graduate of Scarborough High now living in New Haven, Connecticut, took the lead in the final mile on Portland’s Baxter Boulevard to win the men’s race in 2 hours, 28 minutes and 58 seconds.
Runner-up Nick Mangan of Minnesota led by nearly four minutes at the halfway mark and appeared well in control until the end. His time was 2:30:54.
In the women’s race, Tracy Guerrette of Bangor, a former University of Maine basketball player who grew up in St. Agatha, won in 2:43:47 to achieve the Olympic Trials qualifying standard. Her previous best time had been 2:58.