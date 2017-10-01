The 26th edition of the Maine Marathon featured surprises from a pair of Maine natives on Sunday morning.

Andrew Van Hoogenstyn, a 2002 graduate of Scarborough High now living in New Haven, Connecticut, took the lead in the final mile on Portland’s Baxter Boulevard to win the men’s race in 2 hours, 28 minutes and 58 seconds.

Runners race along Baxter Boulevard during the Maine Marathon in Portland on Sunday. Staff Photo by Ariana van den Akker Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Runner-up Nick Mangan of Minnesota led by nearly four minutes at the halfway mark and appeared well in control until the end. His time was 2:30:54.

In the women’s race, Tracy Guerrette of Bangor, a former University of Maine basketball player who grew up in St. Agatha, won in 2:43:47 to achieve the Olympic Trials qualifying standard. Her previous best time had been 2:58.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.