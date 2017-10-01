The 26th edition of the Maine Marathon featured surprises from a pair of Maine natives on Sunday morning.

Andrew Van Hoogenstyn, a 2002 graduate of Scarborough High now living in New Haven, Connecticut, took the lead in the final mile on Portland’s Baxter Boulevard to win the men’s race in 2 hours, 28 minutes and 58 seconds.

Runners race along Baxter Boulevard during the Maine Marathon in Portland on Sunday.
Runners race along Baxter Boulevard during the Maine Marathon in Portland on Sunday. Staff Photo by Ariana van den Akker
Runner-up Nick Mangan of Minnesota led by nearly four minutes at the halfway mark and appeared well in control until the end. His time was 2:30:54.

In the women’s race, Tracy Guerrette of Bangor, a former University of Maine basketball player who grew up in St. Agatha, won in 2:43:47 to achieve the Olympic Trials qualifying standard. Her previous best time had been 2:58.

