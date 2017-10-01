BOSTON — Jose Altuve coasted to his third AL batting title despite going hitless in two at-bats, and the Houston Astros scored four times in the seventh inning to rally from a three-run deficit and beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Sunday in a preview of their AL Division Series matchup.

Altuve finished the season with a .346 average to easily beat Avasail Garcia of the Chicago White Sox, who finished at .330, for the batting crown. The Astros second baseman is the third right-handed hitter since 1900 to win three or more batting titles.

Houston's Max Stassi scores in front of Boston's Sandy Leon in the seventh inning when the Astros scored four times to beat the Red Sox, 4-3, on Sunday in Boston. Associated Press/Michael Dwyer Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

One day after the Red Sox won to clinch the first back-to-back AL East titles in franchise history, the teams filled out their lineups with backups to play a meaningless Game 162. Houston had already replaced starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel with Collin McHugh (5-2), and Boston Manager John Farrell scratched ace Chris Sale after Saturday’s win so he could rest up for the playoffs.

The best-of-five ALDS begins Thursday in Houston.

This story will be updated.

