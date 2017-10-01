ORONO — Three different players scored as the University of Maine men’s hockey team beat Acadia University 3-1 in an exhibition game on Sunday.

Alexis Binner scored in the second period, while Rob Michel and Tim Doherty scored in the third for Maine.

Stephen Harper scored in the third for Acadia.

Rob McGovern and Jeremy Swayman combined for 17 saves for Maine, while Robert Steeves had 37 saves for Acadia.

FIELD HOCKEY

MAINE 3, UMASS-LOWELL 2: Hana Davis scored nine minutes into overtime as the Black Bears (7-3, 1-0 America East) came from behind to beat the Riverhawks (6-6, 1-1) in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Brianna Ricker scored two goals for Maine.

Anouk Lalande scored both goals for UMass-Lowell.

TRINITY 4, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 3: Chandler Solimine scored on a penalty corner as time expired to lift the Bantams (4-4) past the Nor’easters (7-4) in Biddeford.

Kendall Brown had two goals and Nicole Quinlan also scored for Trinity.

Vonde Saunders scored twice for UNE and Kendra MacDonald added a goal.

BASEBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 7, GREAT BAY C.C. 3: Antonio Meucci scored on a ground out, and Justin Leeman and Edgar Montan on an error, as the SeaWolves (8-3, 8-3 YSCC) broke a 3-3 tie with three runs in the fourth inning against Great Bay (5-6, 5-6) in South Portland.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

MAINE 1, MARYLAND-BALTIMORE COUNTY 0: Kendra Ridley headed home a corner kick from Emilie Andersen in the 15th-minute, and goaltender Annalena Kriebisch made four saves to give the Black Bears (4-6-1, 2-1) an America East win over UMBC (2-6-3, 0-2) in Orono.

BOWDOIN 8, UM-FARMINGTON 0: Talia Missan scored twice as the Polar Bears (5-2-1) beat the Beavers (3-5-0) in Farmington.

Claudette Proctor, Emma Beane, Morgen Gallagher, Emily Pawlak, Aine Lawlor and Brigit Bergin also scored.

