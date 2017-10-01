DIAMOND COVE, CASCO BAY, PORTLAND – Even for many local people, Diamond Cove – “Maine’s premier private island community,” the Casco Bay Lines website notes appreciatively – is an undiscovered gem. The northeast section of Great Diamond Island is a pleasant, 30-45 minute ferry ride (times vary with the season) from the Old Port; and although part of the City of Portland, seems a very different world, for its relaxed pace of life (no cars! just electric golf carts); and its classic, unspoiled Maine coastal beauty.

At this waterfront property with 237 feet of frontage, on a sunny, breezy September morning, the only sound to be heard was the soft chime of a bell buoy. This faint, ever-present music lends enchantment to the stunning views, due east to Long and Peaks islands, and closer by, to tiny Pumpkin Knob, whose trees will soon proclaim the reason for its name.

Built in 2008, the custom, architecturally designed home maximizes the splendor of the setting through walls of windows, and offers the additional benefit of a recent, thorough interior-and-systems renovation. The new kitchen has granite surfaces; a delightful breakfast nook; stainless LG appliances including a five-burner gas cooktop and a French door refrigerator; and an arched opening that looks through the family room and out over Casco Bay.

Flooring is 3-inch oak with a walnut-like stain. The huge, cathedral-ceiling living room has a brick, gas-insert fireplace, and opens to a “turret” room that makes a perfect study or office; directly above, its counterpart features a lofty, octagonal ceiling. The master suite has a gas fireplace, and a large walk-in; an elegant bath with jetted tub; and a private, water-facing balcony. At the top of the house, there’s a big bonus room/bedroom with great studio potential.

Historians, and not only historians, will be fascinated by the Spanish-American War-era battery on the property. It is one of eight such fortifications on the island.

The home at 102 East Side Drive, Diamond Cove, is listed for sale at $995,000 by Amy Farrell of Port Island Realty. Taxes are $12,362; the monthly association fee, $465. For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Amy at 233-0033 or at [email protected].

The Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Maine Sunday Telegram. Please send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

