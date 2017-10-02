Mid Coast Hospital

Cori Lynn Masters, born Sept. 20 to Brandon Michael and Kaila Brianne (Morse) Masters of Lisbon Falls.

Aubrey Josephine Coppens, born Sept. 21 to John Kevin and Elisha Rose (Bierman) Coppens of Topsham. Grandparents are Jeff and Donna Bierman of LaGrange, Ohio, and Kevin and Cheryl Coppens of Topsham.

Oscar Ulysses Nesbitt, born Sept. 21 to Robert M. and Heather R. (Durkee) Nesbitt of Brunswick. Grandparents are Richard and Laurie Durkee of Brunswick and Michael and Candyce Nesbitt of West Bath. Great-grandparent is Hope Durkee.

Harley Jo Young, born Sept. 22 to Ethan William and Cassandra Jo (Bright) Young of Bath. Grandparents are Gary and Sharon Bright of Powell, Wyoming, and Jeff and Dana Young of Ontario, Oregon. Great-grandparents are Alice Bright and Bruce and Sandi Snyaer, all of Powell, William and Mildred Young of Ontario, Oregon, and Dan Moser of Fruitland, Idaho.

Piper Jeannine Talbot, born Sept. 23 to Nathan Christopher Talbot and Ashley Erika Bouchard of Topsham. Grandparents are Andrew and Lisa Bouchard of Bowdoinham and Mark and Mary Cote of Brunswick. Great-grandparents are Theresa Bouchard of Bowdoin and Jeannine Powers of Brunswick.

Evangeline Helen Percy, born Sept. 23 to Seth W. Percy and Abigail E. Lewis of Brunswick.

Danielle Jordan Manning-Gould, born Sept. 23 to Michael Joseph Gould and Kaleigh Jean Manning of Sabattus. Grandparents are Bud and Shari Manning of Cheboygan, Michigan; Michael Pavinus and Cheri McKee of Clearwater, Florida; Jeremy and Michal Gould of Pownal; and Raymond and Maria Val of Cape Coral, Florida.

Levi Kenneth Wills, born Sept. 24 to Jeremy and Shari Wills of Wiscasset. Grandparents are William and Linda Pierce of South Bristol, and Kenneth Wills and Debra Wills of Wiscasset. Great-grandparents are Jeannette Pierce of Nobleboro and Elizabeth Duchesneau of Newcastle.

Southern Maine Health Care

Noah Michael Cooley, born Sept. 12 to Shawn Cooley and Edna Southard of Limington. Grandparents are Dan and Donna Wyman of Conway, Arkansas, and Dennis and Diane Gagnon of Biddeford.

Fiona Margaret Sasserson, born Sept. 14 to Ryan Sasserson and Stacey Coyne of Limington. Grandparents are Mary McInnis of Saco, Gary Coyne of Parsonsfield, and Doug and Victoria Sasserson of Limington.

Chase Brian Frechette, born Sept. 14 to Kevin and Danielle (Guillerault) Frechette of Biddeford. Grandparents are Jamie Patty Harmon of West Newfield, Guy Guillereault of Biddeford, and Lucien and Margaret Frechette of East Waterboro.

Henry Steven Rutt, born Sept. 20 to Jacob and Danielle (Laverriere) Rutt of Saco. Grandparents are Steven and Gloria Laverriere of Biddeford, Denise and Rodney Legendre of Saco, and Norman and Lisa Rutt of Scarborough.

Jeremiah Gabriel El-Amin, born Sept. 21 to Alfred and Rosemarie El-Amin of Saco.

