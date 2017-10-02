PORTLAND

Festival celebrates heritage of Latino parishioners

The community is invited to attend the Latino festival from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish Hall at Sherman and Mellen streets.

The festival will include games for children, handmade crafts, live music, and Central and South American dishes such as tacos, tamales, pupusas, carne asada, horchata, flan and rellenitos.

Tickets for the different food items will be sold at the festival.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish. The festival celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the parish’s Latino parishioners.

For more details, call 653-5609 or 671-6047.

LISBON

Fourth-grader earns national pageant honor

Lisbon Community School fourth-grader Miranda Torrey has been crowned the 2017 USA National Miss Downeast Maine Princess after attending the USA National Miss Scholarship Pageant at Boca Resort & Beach Club.

Torrey competed alongside more than 200 youths nationwide in evening gown, interview and runway fashion show categories.

Torrey’s other awards include USA National Miss Community Involvement Winner 2017, USA National Miss Modeling Portfolio Runner Up 2017, a USA National Miss Finalist Award, a Gold Presidential Award for volunteering and a National Day of Service Award.

The pageant provides women ages 4 to 25 with the opportunity to combine their love of pageantry with other interests such as fashion and modeling, education, community service or mentorship.

WELLS

Nonprofit gives $1,500 to hurricane relief effort

The Laudholm Trust board of trustees, a nonprofit partner of the Wells National Estuarine Research Reserve, recently voted to send $1,500 in emergency relief funds to the Mission-Aransas Reserve of Texas and Jobos Bay Reserve of Puerto Rico to support their recovery and rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of hurricanes Harvey and Maria.

Laudholm Trust collected the funds from ticket proceeds from its recent Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival.

More than 4,000 visitors attended the festival on the weekend after Labor Day.

For more details on recovery progress at the Mission-Aransas and Jobos Bay reserves, or to contribute to relief efforts, visit www.nerra.org/give.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Firm awards scholarships to three UMaine students

Sebago Technics, a civil engineering, survey, transportation, landscape architecture and environmental services consulting firm, has awarded Sebago Technics Scholarships to three University of Maine students: Mitchell Giles of Gray, and Marie-Louise Doe and Stewart Doe, both of Kennebunkport.

The students are pursuing engineering degrees and are the children of current employees.

